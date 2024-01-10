Adeleke congratulates newly elected NLC Chairman in Osun

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, charged the new chairman to consider his election as a crucial responsibility of representing and advocating for the welfare of the hardworking labour force in the state.

He also urged him to steadfastly uphold the expectations of the union members and work tirelessly to advance their rights and well-being.

He congratulated the entire membership of the NLC in the state for a successful election, expressing his readiness to collaborate closely with the NLC under the new leadership of Arapasopo.

“Together, we aim to build a stronger and more prosperous Osun and foster a partnership that ensures the mutual growth of both the government and the labour force in the state.

“Under my leadership, the state government remains committed to serving the people of Osun with dedication and integrity.

“My administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and work toward fostering an environment of sustainable development and progress.