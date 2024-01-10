ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke congratulates newly elected NLC Chairman in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke said his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and work toward fostering an environment of sustainable development and progress.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, charged the new chairman to consider his election as a crucial responsibility of representing and advocating for the welfare of the hardworking labour force in the state.

He also urged him to steadfastly uphold the expectations of the union members and work tirelessly to advance their rights and well-being.

He congratulated the entire membership of the NLC in the state for a successful election, expressing his readiness to collaborate closely with the NLC under the new leadership of Arapasopo.

“Together, we aim to build a stronger and more prosperous Osun and foster a partnership that ensures the mutual growth of both the government and the labour force in the state.

“Under my leadership, the state government remains committed to serving the people of Osun with dedication and integrity.

“My administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and work toward fostering an environment of sustainable development and progress.

“However, I look forward to a constructive and fruitful partnership with Mr Christopher Arapasopo and the entire NLC as we collectively strive to enhance the quality of life for the people of Osun,” Adeleke stated.

