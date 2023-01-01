ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has reassured residents of the state of good governance while promising to remain responsive and accountable toward repositioning the state for greater heights.

Senator Ademola Adeleke
Senator Ademola Adeleke
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that in spite of the tension and anxiety in 2022, the state had gallantly emerged stronger with the support and goodwill of everyone.

“I put on record my deep appreciation to you, our people, for your strong support for my political party and I during those struggling days.

“I promise to remain responsive and accountable to you all as we move to reposition our state for greater heights,” he said.

According to him, the present administration has laid a strong foundation for sustainable governance of the state, through open state finances to the public in the spirit of accountability.

“I am reforming several sectors to block revenue leakages and stop the diversion of state assets. The repositioning of the civil service for professionalism is also ongoing.

“Also, urgent state matters are being attended to with a view to restore normalcy and bring our people together for good governance,” Adeleke said.

The governor further said his administration had created a strong working relationship among the three arms of government.

“We have forged a common understanding to put the interests of the state at the forefront of everything we do through a combined effort, mutual support, and impactful governance,” he said.

Adeleke said that his administration was committed to ensuring people’s based development and to put in place tech-based agro-industrial growth in the state.

The governor said: “We plan to address the infrastructure deficit with a cost-effective, home-based, and less labour-intensive programmes.

“Also, we are opening up the state for partnership in education, health, trade, investment and tech innovations in order to create an enabling environment for multiple cooperation to put our state on the global map of development.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop