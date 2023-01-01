Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

He said that in spite of the tension and anxiety in 2022, the state had gallantly emerged stronger with the support and goodwill of everyone.

“I put on record my deep appreciation to you, our people, for your strong support for my political party and I during those struggling days.

“I promise to remain responsive and accountable to you all as we move to reposition our state for greater heights,” he said.

According to him, the present administration has laid a strong foundation for sustainable governance of the state, through open state finances to the public in the spirit of accountability.

“I am reforming several sectors to block revenue leakages and stop the diversion of state assets. The repositioning of the civil service for professionalism is also ongoing.

“Also, urgent state matters are being attended to with a view to restore normalcy and bring our people together for good governance,” Adeleke said.

The governor further said his administration had created a strong working relationship among the three arms of government.

“We have forged a common understanding to put the interests of the state at the forefront of everything we do through a combined effort, mutual support, and impactful governance,” he said.

Adeleke said that his administration was committed to ensuring people’s based development and to put in place tech-based agro-industrial growth in the state.

The governor said: “We plan to address the infrastructure deficit with a cost-effective, home-based, and less labour-intensive programmes.