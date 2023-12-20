Adeleke approves ₦1.6bn bond certificates for 346 Osun retirees

This is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Mr Ibrahim Akibu, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adeleke said the beneficiaries cut across primary school teachers and local government staff, among other retirees.

He said about 182 primary school teachers and 164 local government staff were among the beneficiaries of the bond certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleke said the presentation ceremony would take place on Dec. 21.

” This is another phase in the fulfilment of my open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pensions and emoluments issues within the public service.

“We have commenced payment of inherited half salaries and other emoluments owed public licence servants by the past administration,” Adeleke said.