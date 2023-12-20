ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke approves ₦1.6bn bond certificates for 346 Osun retirees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke said the presentation ceremony would take place on Dec. 21.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Mr Ibrahim Akibu, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adeleke said the beneficiaries cut across primary school teachers and local government staff, among other retirees.

He said about 182 primary school teachers and 164 local government staff were among the beneficiaries of the bond certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleke said the presentation ceremony would take place on Dec. 21.

” This is another phase in the fulfilment of my open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pensions and emoluments issues within the public service.

“We have commenced payment of inherited half salaries and other emoluments owed public licence servants by the past administration,” Adeleke said.

According to him, the presentation of the bond certificates is a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers' welfare in and out of service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Adeleke approves ₦1.6bn bond certificates for 346 Osun retirees

Adeleke approves ₦1.6bn bond certificates for 346 Osun retirees

FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season

FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season

Yaba psychiatric hospital records 100% admission increase in 2023

Yaba psychiatric hospital records 100% admission increase in 2023

Peter Obi campaigns against religious, ethnic divisions among Nigerians

Peter Obi campaigns against religious, ethnic divisions among Nigerians

APC's best bet was to discard you - Amosun fires back at Oshiomhole

APC's best bet was to discard you - Amosun fires back at Oshiomhole

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Akpabio declares Umahi, Gaidam's seats vacant following ministerial appointments

Akpabio declares Umahi, Gaidam's seats vacant following ministerial appointments

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu

Muslim Scholars Union urges Tinubu’s intervention in Israel-Palestine war

Some electric taxis launched in Maiduguri [NAN]

Borno begins mass transit buses conversion to CNG

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State and Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu