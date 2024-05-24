Adelabu unveils plan to provide power for underserved 95 million Nigerians

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said this in Abuja on Friday at the Ministerial briefing on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last one year.

Adelabu said that the Federal Government was committed to achieving its Energy Transition target of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

“We believe that the fastest way of providing energy access to 95 million Nigerians that are currently underserved will be through Distributed Energy Resources (DRE).

“We have various mini and microgrids across the country. We have solar home systems provided for more than three million Nigerians and we are still distributing.”

The minister also disclosed that the federal government had concluded the 550 million dollars Nigeria Electrification Plan (NEP) which had bridged the energy access deficit by providing electricity to more than 1.1 million households.

“It has also provided electricity to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), educational and healthcare facilities in unserved and underserved rural communities.

“And due to the success of the NEP, the federal government got approval for an additional 750 million dollars facility from the World Bank to increase access to electricity for 2.5 million households.

“This is through the deployment of solar home systems and mini-grids to households, MSMEs, educational and health facilities throughout the country”, he said.

Adelabu said that within the next two months, the ministry would inaugurate 35 Megawatts (MW) of solar projects developed to power some educational institutions.

He listed the institutions to include the University of Abuja, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

“Others are teaching hospitals, Federal Universities can be taken off the grid to ensure stable power supply.’’

The minister said that Nigerians were beginning to see some progress from the outcome of the reform process and the key achievements of the administration in the last year.