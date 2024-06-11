ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Band A electricity with high tariff cheaper than fuel or diesel - Adelabu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that instead of piling up debt for the government, the ministry came up with a model for customers to pay for subsidies on band A.

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]
Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

Recommended articles

The minister said this at the public hearing on electricity tariffs in Abuja on Tuesday. The hearing was organised by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Power, Commerce, National Planning, and Delegated Legislation.

Adelabu said that without an increase in electricity tariffs, the expected subsidy would have been close to ₦3 trillion. He said the Federal Government could not afford to pay ₦3 trillion in subsidies.

The minister said that instead of piling up debt for the government, the ministry came up with a model for customers to pay for subsidies on band A.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this will compensate for the fuel and diesel that consumers are using. He said that what consumers spend now is cheaper compared to fuel and diesel, even with the increase in electricity tariff.

“We are still about the cheapest, even in sub-Saharan, despite the tariff. Our neighbouring countries pay higher. So the price isn’t comparable.

“Band A is cheaper compared to other sources of generating power. It is almost 50% cheaper to connect to band A of the national grid than to run on fuel and diesel.

“So when we complain about the higher tariff, it is cheaper for any business to pay for a grid connection than to individually generate power,” he said.

He said President Bola Tinubu's administration meant well for Nigerians, adding that he would not aggravate an already bad situation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are out to make things better for Nigeria and to create industrial development through our local manufacturing, and energy is needed to do this,” he stated.

The minister said the increase in tariff was not targeted at making life difficult for Nigerians but to make life affordable for the people.

Rep. Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the decision by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to increase electricity tariffs had sparked widespread discontent. He said the justification provided for this tariff hike as outlined by NERC, was to address the industry’s mounting debt and ensure continued functioning of the power sector.

Kalu said it was evident that the move had not been well-received by the citizenry, adding that the fears expressed by many were valid. He added that such a sharp increase in electricity tariffs would only exacerbate the economic hardships already faced by our people.

“There are genuine concerns that higher utility bills resulting from this tariff hike can have ripple effects on operational costs for businesses, potentially leading to increased prices of goods and services,“ he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalu said lawmakers are committed to working closely with the executive to transform the power sector into a model of efficiency, and sustainability as outlined in the legislative agenda.

“We are dedicated to providing legislative support to efforts of the Tinubu’s administration in reforming the power sector by addressing all legal and legislative impediments,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cholera outbreak in Lagos State claims 5 lives, hospitalises 60

Cholera outbreak in Lagos State claims 5 lives, hospitalises 60

Tinubu celebrates ex-CJN Uwais on birthday, praises his legal contributions

Tinubu celebrates ex-CJN Uwais on birthday, praises his legal contributions

Badagry ram sellers lament low sales as sallah draws closer

Badagry ram sellers lament low sales as sallah draws closer

President Tinubu to address nation on Democracy day at 7:00 am

President Tinubu to address nation on Democracy day at 7:00 am

Army chief probes soldiers who beat up civilian staff at Lagos school

Army chief probes soldiers who beat up civilian staff at Lagos school

Senate approves ₦98.5bn FCT supplementary budget for 2024

Senate approves ₦98.5bn FCT supplementary budget for 2024

Tinubu condemns Katsina attacks, promises to protect Nigerians from terrorists

Tinubu condemns Katsina attacks, promises to protect Nigerians from terrorists

Band A electricity with high tariff cheaper than fuel or diesel - Adelabu

Band A electricity with high tariff cheaper than fuel or diesel - Adelabu

Tinubu reacts to tragic death of Malawi's Vice President

Tinubu reacts to tragic death of Malawi's Vice President

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

No plans to revoke licences of more banks – CBN