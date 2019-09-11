Adegboye made the call in Enugu on Wednesday while taking over from the outgoing GOC of the Division, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi.

Adegboye solicited for the cooperation of commanders and directors in the Division to ensure the realisation of the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of discipline, transformation and professionalism in the Nigeria Army.

“By the grace of God, you will be hearing of the positive results from the Division as I continue where you stopped,’’ he assured.

Adegboye, who was previously the Director of Joint Studies, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, wished the out-going GOC success in all his future endeavours with the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, Maikobi said that the South-East had remained the most peace zone within the country, adding that “we have every reason to thank God for that.

“I thank God for the privilege to serve and God has been faithful to the South-East Zone, which is the main Area of Responsibility of the Division fully.

“The success recorded so far by the Division under my command will be attributed to God and the support of commanders of various formations and directors.

“I appeal that you extend the same cooperation to the Acting GOC as well in order to keep the flag of the Division flying high,’’ Maikobi, said

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maikobi has been redeployed to Defence Headquarters, Abuja as Director of Campaign Planning.