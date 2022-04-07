Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke's apology was contained in a statement released on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Titled, ‘My sincere apology’, the statement also conveyed Leke's regrets, as he maintained that his intention was not to malign or insult the church in anyway.

He said, "I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors.”

Leke however, hinted that the church had taken disciplinary measures against him, saying he will take that in good faith while also pleading for forgiveness.

He said, “The disciplinary measures taken by the mission are well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved Church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies.”

Pulse had reported that the GO's son had lampooned some RCCG pastors for going against the church's norm.