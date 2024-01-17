ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeboye tasks new Redeemer’s University vice-chancellor on integrity

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeboye congratulated the new VC and urged him to ensure that the university continued to ride on the path of excellence it was known for.

Pastor Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye

Recommended articles

Adeboye gave the charge during the inauguration of Akindele as the fourth substantive vice-chancellor of the university, on Wednesday, in Ede, Osun State.

The general overseer, represented by Pastor Kayode Pitan, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the university, said that the integrity of the institution must be maintained at all times.

“The integrity of the university should be maintained in all its dealings so that RUN can remain an institution where many will be willing to work because of the importance attached to a conducive environment and staff welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should also be a place where every student will love to be and it is my prayer that the university will record success in the next few years”, he said.

He congratulated the new VC and urged him to ensure that the university continued to ride on the path of excellence it was known for.

“It is noteworthy that all the past administrations had contributed to the growth and development of the university in their own capacities.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to encourage the vice-chancellor to ensure that the university continues to ride on the path of excellence it is known for.

“RUN is God’s university and the new administration must be ready to make sacrifices in order to ensure that it remains the pride of the past and the future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I, therefore, pray that the tenure of the new VC will witness peace, unity and progress in all ramifications,” he said.

In his remarks, Akindele urged the staff of the institution to support him in moving the university forward.

” I accepted this role with a clear understanding that it is a call to service and I am here to improve, motivate and committed to promoting an environment where innovative ideas will thrive.

“And being mindful that this is a private university, therefore, we cannot afford to be casual or lazy in the way we do things.

“We will do our jobs to the best of our abilities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akindele urged the staff of the institution not to entertain any fear or anxiety due to the change in leadership, saying, ” I am here to do God’s will”.

The new VC urged the staff of the university to give their best to the students so that they could compete globally with their counterparts in any part of the world.

Akindele said that he would expand the revenue base of the university to meet its demands and also for the university to maintain its uniqueness as a Christian university.

“Our students must be Christ-like so that they can become positive change agents in the society”, he said.

He thanked Adeboye and his wife for their support for the growth and development of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akindele, a full-time pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and a Professor of Forestry, will serve for a single term of five years.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

I wasn't at home but I lost someone very dear to me - Ibadan explosion victim

I wasn't at home but I lost someone very dear to me - Ibadan explosion victim

Not one of us - FAAN disowns officer involved in drug trafficking allegation

Not one of us - FAAN disowns officer involved in drug trafficking allegation

Adeboye tasks new Redeemer’s University vice-chancellor on integrity

Adeboye tasks new Redeemer’s University vice-chancellor on integrity

EduGate: They're planning to rope Gbajabiamila, expect more memo leaks - Source

EduGate: They're planning to rope Gbajabiamila, expect more memo leaks - Source

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations