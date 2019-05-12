The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that replacing Service Chiefs won’t solve the insecurity problems in Nigeria.

Adeboye said this while speaking at the RCCG Headquarters, the Throne of Grace at Ebute-Metta, Lagos during a thanksgiving service.

Speaking through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye said, “I believe the service chiefs are working and aside from those that have attained their retirement age, they have been studying the situation of the country in terms of security and would have some plans they are working on. If they are just changed, the new service chiefs would have to start all over again.

“I believe in good succession plan whereby those to replace the current service chiefs would learn from the incumbents and only need to continue from where they stop.”

Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland also attended the service.

Adams said with right leaders, Nigeria would make appreciable progress. He, however, added that religion should not be an issue in civil society.

“I am a Muslim by birth, but I came to worship in a church with my wife as I have worshipped in many churches. I enjoy every bit of the service led by a cleric that has been serving God for over 40 years. With the prayers following every problem he mentioned, it is a new turn in my life,” he said.

Chief Gani Adams is a social activist and leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress. He became the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland in January 2019.