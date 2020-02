The General overseer of the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye leads members of the church to protest against the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

In a video shared on Twitter, the pastor is seen carrying a placard leading the members of the church in a peaceful protest tagged ‘prayer walk’.

The inscription on his placard reads, "All souls are precious to God."

RCCG had earlier announced that the prayer walk would start around 10 a.m on Sunday, February 2, 2020.