The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that the coronavirus pandemic is not going to disappear completely from the world.

Adeboye said this on Sunday, May 24, 2020, during a sermon titled, ‘Seven ways to deal with a mountain,’ delivered on Dove Television Station.

He said the pandemic will only subside like flu and Ebola, adding that it’ll take a special miracle to get rid of the virus completely.

He said, “Coronavirus is not going to disappear completely. Just like the flu and Ebola, it would subside. In the mighty name of Jesus, it would subside soon. But that it would leave the world completely, that would take a special miracle of God.”

Adeboye said the virus would continue to live with mankind while those who fear God would be spared.

In March, the cleric said that the coronavirus-enforced lockdown was a manifestation of what God told him earlier in the year that the whole world would be on a compulsory holiday.

He said, “He told me loud and clear that the whole world will be on compulsory holiday. I knew the time the world got close to a compulsory holiday was when there was an attack on the World Trade Centre in America.

In his sermon on Sunday, March 22, 2020, Adeboye said God would remove the pandemic once he achieved his purpose.