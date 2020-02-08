The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye has urged Nigerians to pray more against fire disaster in the country.

Adeboye, who said he’s not a prophet said he had earlier announced in his prophecies for 2020 on New Year’s Eve that there would be fire outbreaks in 2020.

While speaking at at the February Holy Ghost Service of the church tagged ‘Let there be Light II’ on Friday, February 7, 2020, said even though he’s not a prophet, he hears from God once in a while.

He added that if what God told him about Nigeria should come to pass, the country would not be able to bear it.

He further asked Nigerians to pray against the negative aspects of the prophecies, saying “If there is a prophecy that has a negative connotation, a good prophet ought to pray that such prophecy will not come to pass.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye asks Nigerians to pray against fire outbreaks. (Punch)

“If it is cancelled and nothing happens, at the end of the year, call me a false prophet, I would be happy. I’m not a prophet anyway; I’m a pastor. But if what God told me should come to pass, how will Nigeria cope?

“A prophet will be anxious that everything he says will come to pass. A pastor will care less.

“At the beginning of this year, you heard me say that the Lord said that on the international scene, there would be fire outbreaks, flood, storms, earthquakes, volcanoes, that what we saw in the past was child’s play. If you follow the news all over the world, you can see what is already happening.

“I told you at that time that Nigeria is part of the international scene; we are part of the world. If you look at what happened in January, just one month, the number of fire outbreaks, houses burnt, markets burnt, government houses burnt, fire outbreaks near this airport and that airport.

“If the Lord says we haven’t seen anything yet, then we need to pray.”

The 77-year-old pastor told his congregations to join him in praying to God to cancel the negative aspects of the prophecies.

“In Nigeria, we don’t even have the means to cope with any serious fire outbreak. We don’t have the equipment to deal with any major flood. We don’t even have anything to handle a major storm. If all of a sudden, the ocean should come in, where will our people in Lagos go?

“I’m going to ask you to join me in praying that this aspect of the prophecies be cancelled. Father, have mercy on Nigeria. No fire outbreaks, Lord. No storm, please Daddy. Have mercy oh Lord. Have mercy on us.”