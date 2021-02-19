The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on all pastors in the church to intensify prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

Adeboye in a statement on Friday, February 19, 2021, also called on parents to use whatever influence they have to ensure the release of Sharibu and other children in captivity.

The statement reads, “I, hereby again call and direct all pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, all over the world, not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

“I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released.

“We shall not relent in our prayers.”

Sharibu was among 110 students who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Five of the girls died on the day of the abduction while the rest were released in March 2018.

But Sharibu was not released because she refused to abandon her Christian faith.