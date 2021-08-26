Adebanjo says President Buhari has failed to secure Nigerians

The 93-year-old elder statesman said that the president ignored agitations for restructuring and chose to negotiate with bandits who are killing and kidnapping citizens on a daily basis.

Pa Adebanjo said this on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the annual Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism dialogue in Lagos.

‘The President takes restructuring for secession, and we made it clear we don't want secession but restructuring. Instead, he is negotiating bandits. Negotiating with people who are killing and kidnapping us. That is the Chief Security Officer of Nigeria, he has failed to protect lives and properties’, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed corroborated Adebanjo’s claim, saying the North has paid the biggest price for President Buhari’s failure.

Baba-Ahmed said the situation might get worse than it is because there is nothing to show that things would change for the better under the Buhari-led administration before 2023.

He said, “The north has paid the biggest price for the failure of President Buhari and nobody should attribute Buhari’s failure to northerners.

“The people in the northern parts of the country have the wrong person in office because they are the first victims of the misgovernance of President Buhari.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the event, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State identified bad governance at different levels of government; lack of faith in the electoral process; nepotism; lack of political will to devise a constitution that supports true federalism among others as factors responsible for disunity in Nigeria.

Okowa said the country has never been divided or witnessed such magnitude of mistrust as it is presently, adding that many Nigerian youths do not see a future for themselves in the country.

Despite the current state of the country, Okowa said he does not believe the solution to Nigeria’s problems is to divide it.

“I do not believe that the solution is to balkanize the country. I strongly believe that we are better and stronger together, and that, with appropriate, visionary leadership and good governance, we can turn our diversity into a great source of strength and a springboard to build a strong multi-ethnic and multi-religious country that will be the envy of other nations.”

The governor, therefore, advised Nigerians to elect a selfless and pan Nigerian as president in 2023 presdiential election.