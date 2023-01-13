ADVERTISEMENT
ADC presidential candidate tests positive to COVID-19, warns Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dumebi Kachikwu, Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on Nigerians to be vigilant as COVID-19 makes a comeback.

Dumebi-Kachikwu (PMNews)
He said that he was isolating himself and had cancelled all public events till he received a negative report.

He called on Nigerians not to take the Coronavirus for granted as infection rates have risen rapidly all over the world in the last few weeks.

“Nigerians must not let their guard down even though the Government has relaxed COVID rules. Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms, especially at a time when our healthcare professionals are leaving the country in droves.

“We must increase testing and take all necessary precautions not to spread the virus. We must not allow political rallies to become COVID spreaders and reverse the gains made in combating the virus. We will survive the Corona Virus if we all remain vigilant.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
