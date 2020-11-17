The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, says the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is in firm control of the Force.

In a statement signed by Mba on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, he dismissed a recent comment made by a a retired major general of the Nigerian Army, Garba Wahab, that the IGP was not in control.

Mba said Adamu is firmly in control of the administration and operation of the Force, contrary to Wahab's impression.

He said the retired major general spoke 'purely out of ignorance', noting that he lacks proper understanding of democratic policing culture which he said is outside of his area of core competence.

"It is noteworthy that since his assumption of office as the 20th indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, a global policing icon, has in the past twenty-three months of his leadership of the Force, shown sterling qualities in what the operational/administrative command and control of the Force should be," Mba said.

Adamu's job has come under threat recently as some Nigerians called for his resignation over the handling of the recent nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

However, Mba credited the IGP for his robust leadership which he claimed kept police officers under maximum restraint to maintain law and order, despite public records of officers cracking down on peaceful protesters, with fatalities recorded.