Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Adamu made the claim while voicing his support for the redesigning of the Naira, saying it is long overdue.

What Garba said: Taking to his Twitter, Adamu suggested that the CBN should retain the two official languages of English and Arabic, while effecting the change in the Naira notes.

He wrote: “Redesigning the Naira is long overdue. One of the giant strides of CBN Gov. Godwin Emefiele. However, wide-ranging consultation & rapid awareness needs to be created.

“For trust’s sake, the two official languages of English & Arabic need to remain, in addition to the local ones”.

About the new Naira notes: Recall that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, announced that new Naira notes with new designs would be launched in December this year.

The CBN says it will redesign the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

According to the CBN boss, the existing notes would seize to be regarded as legal tender by January 31, 2023.

He said it is worrisome that 85 percent of the currency in circulation is being hoarded by Nigerians.

Benefits of New Naira Notes: Emefiele said the redesigned notes would help to curb counterfeit notes in circulation.