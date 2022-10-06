RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa teachers beg state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

In order to improve the provision of high-quality education, the National Union of Teachers, NUT, in Adamawa has urged the state government to establish a N30,000 minimum pay for its members.

Adamawa teachers beg state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage
The NUT Chairman in the state, Rodney Nathan made the request while speaking on Wednesday, September 5, 2022 in Yola at the commemoration of the World Teachers’ Day.

He urged the adoption of elementary school teachers' promotion arrears and the payment of a professional allowance of 27.5% to all trained teachers.

The chairman emphasized the importance of expanding the five-year extension of service for teachers to include all teacher types.

“Teachers are determined to actualise government drive to transform the education sector,” he said.

Malam Bashir Ahmed, the Secretary to the State Government, spoke on behalf of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing teachers' welfare.

He claimed that his government had hired 2,000 instructors, built over 10,000 classrooms and staff housing units, and promoted thousands of teachers.

“We are transforming the education sector through the introduction of free education from primary to secondary school level, payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees to indigent students.

“We recorded 75 per cent credits including English and Mathematics in the just concluded Senior Secondary School Examination SSCE conducted by WAEC,” he added.

The governor gave the instructors the responsibility of returning the favor and devoting themselves to their work in order to attain academic success.

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi He is a News Correspondent, who showcases an interest in compelling news and Investigative journalism.

