Adamawa teachers beg state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage

He urged the adoption of elementary school teachers' promotion arrears and the payment of a professional allowance of 27.5% to all trained teachers.

The chairman emphasized the importance of expanding the five-year extension of service for teachers to include all teacher types.

“Teachers are determined to actualise government drive to transform the education sector,” he said.

Malam Bashir Ahmed, the Secretary to the State Government, spoke on behalf of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing teachers' welfare.

He claimed that his government had hired 2,000 instructors, built over 10,000 classrooms and staff housing units, and promoted thousands of teachers.

“We are transforming the education sector through the introduction of free education from primary to secondary school level, payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees to indigent students.

“We recorded 75 per cent credits including English and Mathematics in the just concluded Senior Secondary School Examination SSCE conducted by WAEC,” he added.