Badami, 82, died on Sunday after a protracted illness, Mr Solomon Kumangar, Director-General, Media and Communications, to the governor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola.

He said that the octogenarian passed away around 2.30 p.m.

“He was on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola and was discharged yesterday only to later collapse,” Kumagar told NAN.

The deceased, a retired soldier, is survived by a wife and six children, including Gov. Fintiri.

NAN reports that Badami has been buried according to Islamic rites after a funeral prayers at the Yola Central Mosque.