Adamawa State has recorded its index coronavirus case, becoming the 25th Nigerian state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to record at least one case.

The state's governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced during a broadcast on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, that the case is someone that recently returned from Kano.

Kano has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 73 cases, behind Lagos with 430, and the FCT with 118.

The patient presented himself at the State Specialist Hospital, Yola, where he was tested after falling ill.

"On April 20, 2020, the state COVID-19 containment committee identified three suspected cases and one was confirmed positive," Fintiri said.

The governor said tracing of the case's contact has commenced as part of other measures to contain an outbreak in the state.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri [Sahara Reporters]

Many states in the country have crippled social and economic activities with lockdown measures that have left many with concerns about economic repercussions for Nigerians.

Last week, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, said all 36 states in the country are likely to record coronavirus cases.

"It (coronavirus) will grow to every state in Nigeria. There is no reason why it won't - it is a respiratory virus," he said.

As of April 21, Nigeria had recorded a total of 782 coronavirus cases in 24 states and the FCT.

Nigerian states affected by coronavirus (April 21)

Total confirmed cases - 782

Active cases - 560

Recovered - 197

Dead - 25