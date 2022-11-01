Dr Umar Pella, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, confirmed this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.
Adamawa Govt releases N1.3bn contract variation
The Adamawa Government has released N1.3 billion contract variation for the completion of the ongoing township roads in Jimeta metropolis.
He said the approval for the release of the amount was part of the 12th Executive Council resolutions held recently, saying the roads have reached an appreciable completion stage.
He explained that the road contract, which was awarded to Batco construction company, had an initial completion period of 18 months at the initial contractual sum of over N5.8 billion.
According to him, after evaluation of performance of the contractor and the level of work done coupled with the rapid change in the cost of construction materials due to the decrease in the value of the Naira necessitated the variation.
“The council has considered to vary the pending projects with the N1.3 billion to enable the timely comoletion of the projects,” he said.
“With the variation of the contract to N1.3 billion from the initial agreed cost of N5.8 billion, the total contract sum now stood at over N7.17 billion.
“The total length of the projects is 17.3 kilometers,” he explained.
“We give the contractor additional 12 months period within which to complete the projects,” Pella said.
