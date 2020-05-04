Fintiri in a broadcast on Sunday in Yola said that the development was in line with the Federal Government measures to ease the socio-economic effect of Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

He said the relaxation was in view of the disruption to livelihoods with consideration that majority of the people in the state had to go out for daily living.

“Government, after due consultations, has agreed to ease the lockdown in line with some of the measures taken by the Federal Government.

“It is hereby ordered that effective Monday, 4th May 2020, there will be a relaxation of the restriction on movements between 6 a.m and 8 p.m onwards across the state.

“Subject to any further review. In this regard, Government believes that strict adherence to the protocols and guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control” would pay off, Fintiri said.

He called on the citizens to adhere to frequent hand washing with soap and running water as well as the use of alcohol based hand sanitiser.

He said wearing of face masks when going out and in all gatherings, markets, shops and, commercial transport, among other public places, was mandatory for the residents.

He said offices would be opened from May 4, between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, and ordered civil servants from grade level 15 and above should resume work.

“For others, the Head of Service will draw up a convenient timetable which workers shall adhere to,” he said.

The governor said banks would continue offering skeletal services, while ensuring customers adhere to all preventive measures.

“For the avoidance of doubt, inter-state boarders remain closed and all citizens shall observe the 8 p.m to 6 a.m curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The law enforcement agents are hereby reminded to ensure full and total compliance and deal with defaulters in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, schools (whether public or private) shall remain closed,” Fintiri said.

He advised parents to take advantage of government’s school-on-radio and television designed to keep the children close to their schooling even with the closures.

On tricycles, the governor stated that they were limited to convey only three people including the rider, while taxis and private cabs were allowed to carry only four including the driver.

He said there were Mobile Courts to enforce any reprimand prescribed by the law.