Dr Sulaiman Bashir, the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHACDA), said this while addressing newsmen on the assessment of primary healthcare services in the state on Tuesday in Yola.

Bashir said that the recruitment was part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the provisions of primary healthcare in the state.

Government had in Year 2020 recruited no fewer than 1,000 healthcare staff and deployed them to primary health care facilities in the 21 local government areas of the state.

“The development followed a directive from Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as part of his administration’s efforts to improve the effectiveness and quality of health services and to tackle morbidity and mortality rate in the state,” Bashir said.

He said that the newly recruited staff were posted to areas of acute human resource shortages, while several community structures such as the ward development committees and drug revolving fund were reactivated.

Similarly, he said that the state government had embarked on the rehabilitation, the expansion and the construction of no less than 200 health facilities across the state.

He added that the government had also bought and distributed medical equipment worth hundreds of millions of naira to various general and cottage hospitals in the state.

Bashir said that the government had also inaugurated a health insurance scheme programme in the state where both civil servants and citizens would benefit immensely.

He urged the people of the state to avail themselves of the quality services from the agency whose commitment is to improve lives and well-being of the people.