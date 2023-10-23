ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner assured that the administration was committed to reinvigorating the transport sector in the state as in developed climes.

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges [Business Post Nigeria]
Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges [Business Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday, Kufulto said that this was part of efforts of the administration of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri to ease the transportation challenges of the people.

“We are fully determined and committed to alleviating the sufferings occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy, ” she said.

The commissioner said that the vehicles were procured from Innoson Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous motor manufacturing company, as part of government’s resolve to promote patronage of local content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had earlier purchased 10 units of the vehicle, which are already shuttling within the metropolis at affordable transport charges,” she added.

Kufulto assured that the administration was committed to reinvigorating the transport sector in the state as in developed climes. NAN reports that the newly deployed shuttle buses charge only ₦100 per drop for routes within the metropolis.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Alaba International Market shut down over environmental violations

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu

Political giants arrive in smiles as Supreme Court hears appeals against Tinubu

Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

Supreme Court begins hearing appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM

We'll continue to pursue development initiatives for the people - Gov Bago

We'll continue to pursue development initiatives for the people - Gov Bago

Matawalle allegedly embezzled billions via failed airport project – Zamfara Govt shows receipts

Matawalle allegedly embezzled billions via failed airport project – Zamfara Govt shows receipts

Fuel supply in Gaza set to run out in 3 days - UN agency

Fuel supply in Gaza set to run out in 3 days - UN agency

FCT Police commence investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

FCT Police commence investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners