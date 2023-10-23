Adamawa Govt procures 31 additional mass transit buses to ease challenges

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday, Kufulto said that this was part of efforts of the administration of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri to ease the transportation challenges of the people.

“We are fully determined and committed to alleviating the sufferings occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy, ” she said.

The commissioner said that the vehicles were procured from Innoson Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous motor manufacturing company, as part of government’s resolve to promote patronage of local content.

“We had earlier purchased 10 units of the vehicle, which are already shuttling within the metropolis at affordable transport charges,” she added.