RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adamawa State Government has made an upward review of its 2023 budget estimate from the initial projected amount of N140 billion to N175 billion.

Gov-Umaru-Fintiri-of-Adamawa
Gov-Umaru-Fintiri-of-Adamawa

Dr. Umar Pella, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

According to him, the upward review was factored around the anticipated increase in the quantum of expected revenue in 2023, saying the increase in revenue would support the increase in expenditure.

He said the review was part of the recent executive council resolutions, based on the economic analysis and understanding of the trajectory and history of the state budget performance in the last six years.

“The review is also aimed at enabling the execution of life changing projects for the people of the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri administration has spent billions of naira on aggressive rural urban transformation through provision of relevant infrastructure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Trending

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds