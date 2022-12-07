Dr. Umar Pella, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.
Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn
Adamawa State Government has made an upward review of its 2023 budget estimate from the initial projected amount of N140 billion to N175 billion.
Recommended articles
According to him, the upward review was factored around the anticipated increase in the quantum of expected revenue in 2023, saying the increase in revenue would support the increase in expenditure.
He said the review was part of the recent executive council resolutions, based on the economic analysis and understanding of the trajectory and history of the state budget performance in the last six years.
“The review is also aimed at enabling the execution of life changing projects for the people of the state,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri administration has spent billions of naira on aggressive rural urban transformation through provision of relevant infrastructure.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng