Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, announced the curfew in a statement in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that conflict erupted on Tuesday between two warring communities of Waja and Lunguda over farmland demarcation in Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas.

NAN also reports that the Police in the state has arrested 32 suspects in connection with the conflict.

According to Wonosikou, the state government has imposed 24 hours curfew on Lafiya, Boshikiri, Zakawan, Masermei and Dumna Zerbu.

“Dumna Burthi, Dumba Dutse, Duwu and Tsalbu communities in Lamurde and Guyuk local Government areas following renewed disturbances in the communities.

“The 24 hours curfew is from 6:00am to 6:00pm and takes immediate effect until further notice.

“Government warns residents of the affected communities to respect the order while everything is being done to restore normalcy.

“While guaranteeing the safety of the people of the state, government advises citizens to restraint from taking law into their hands,” Wonosikou said.

He regretted that the disturbance was coming just weeks after the Tingno crisis from the same Lamurde local government area where lives and property were lost.

He warned that government would not take it lightly in dealing with anyone found fomenting trouble in the state.

“Every step has been taken for security agencies to enforce the curfew,” Wonosikou said.