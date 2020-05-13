The Adamawa Government has declared Mr Makana Enan Ngari , councillor, representing Vulpi Ward, in Numan Local Government Area (LGA) of the state wanted over alleged cattle rustling.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on Wednesday in Yola.

He said that the councillor was allegedly involved in illegal and criminal deals of cattle rustling which was contrary to his oath of office.

Wonosikou said that the criminal acts took place at a time government had succeeded in stabilising the area.

”The Adamawa Government has declared the councillor representing Vulpi Ward of Numan local government area, Mr Makana Enan Ngari wanted for cattle rustling.

”The councillor is suspected of involving in illegal deals and cattle rustling which is in violation of his Oath of office.

” The action is coming at a time government had succeeded at stabilising the area after the incessant attacks on villages along Adamawa and Taraba states boundaries.

”Government is strongly warning that it would deal with anyone found wanting no matter his position. In addition, government is appealing to both herders and farmers not to take laws into their hands but allow the law to take its course, ” Wonosikou said.

He said that no responsible government would sit back and watch criminals destroy the hard earned peace it had achieved through painstaking efforts.

Wonosikou, therefore, called on the people of the state to help the government towards building a peaceful and viable economy in the state.