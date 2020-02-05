Briefing newsmen on the development, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Umar Garba, said the development was part of the approvals at the Wednesday State Executive Council Meeting presided over by Gov, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Garba said the meeting also adopted the White Paper on report by the technical committee for evaluation of the state civil service which recommended the phasing out of the position of Deputy Permanent Secretary.

“Hencefort, there will be no promotion to the rank of Deputy Permanent Secretary.

“The council resolved on a total reform to sanitise the state civil service to ensure its functions in accordance with the law and in tune with global best practices,” Isa said.