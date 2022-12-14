ADVERTISEMENT
Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Adamawa government has approved N1.019 billion contract variations to fast track completion of 25.9 kilometers Banjiram – Chikila and Mararrabar Dumne roads.

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri.
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Umar Pela told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday, that the contract has been awarded to Hydro Source and Resource Nigeria Ltd with 18 months completion period.

He said the initial cost of the project stood at N1.1billion, adding however, that it had been reviewed upward due to hike in prices of construction materials.

The review, he said, enabled the government to expand the scope of the project to facilitate provision of quality road infrastructure in the state.

“The affected roads are located in Guyuk Local Government Area of the state,” adding that government adopted proactive monitoring mechanism to ensure project execution according to specifications.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa government has approved N288 million for procurement of 12,600 bags of NPK brand of fertilisers for the 2022/2023 dry season activities.

The Commissioner said the contract had been awarded to Gidan-Gina Agro Chemicals Nigeria Ltd.

According to him, the gesure is aim at mitigating effects of the flood disaster and enhance food security.

