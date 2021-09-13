RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa Governor Fintiri signs VAPP law, 2 others

The VAPP law would prohibit all forms of violence against persons.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri [Sahara Reporters]
Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri [Sahara Reporters]

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has signed three bills into law, Mr Afraimu Jingi, the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said in Yola on Monday.

The three laws are: the Establishment of Adamawa State Environmental Protection Agency (ADSEPA), Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, and Adamawa State Limitation of Actions Law.

Jingi told a news conference that the ADSEPA law was aimed at protecting the environment which was facing degradation from all fronts.

He explained that it is divided into five parts, with 37 sections which contain interpretation, composition, functions, finances, miscellaneous provisions, offences and power of the agency.

The commissioner said the VAPP law would prohibit all forms of violence against persons; provide maximum protection, remedies for victims and stiff punishment for offenders.

He said the VAPP bill, which the governor assented to on August 30, has 47 sections that include provisions for compensation of victims.

Others are appointment of Protection Officers at the local sexual offender, database/register as well as registration and access to service providers

He said Fintri enumerated kidnapping, rape, abandonment of children and spouse and other dependants without sustenance, forced isolation and separation from family and friends and harmful widowhood among others, as the most common forms of violence.

He called on all persons to exploit the VAPP law by monitoring and promptly reporting all cases of violence against persons to the appropriate authorities.

"Limitations of Actions Law is designed to ensure that all claims are diligently and promptly presented and plaintiffs pursued with diligence to guarantee finality in litigation," Jingi said.

