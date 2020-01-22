Dr Bwalki Dili, the ministry’s Director, Public Health, who is also the outbreak Incident Manager, said in a statement in Yola

that the outbreak, which started on June 18, 2019 had been successfully contained.

He said the epidemic had been contained with support from World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners who worked closely with

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He stated that “as at today, Jan. 22, 2020, I want to inform you that we have not recorded any suspected cholera case in the state since Dec. 30.

“According to epidemiological protocol and standard, when the number of suspected cases in the epidemic area significantly declines and all samples from cases tested negative by Rapid Diagnostic Test or culture for a minimum of two weeks, the outbreak is considered controlled.

“Hence, we hereby, officially declare the end of current cholera outbreak in Adamawa state.

“Our profound appreciation goes to his excellency, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his prompt support to contain this outbreak.

“Our special gratitude also goes to WHO for strategic community surveillance, effective health partners’ coordination, capacity building for health workers among other interventions that produced positive and rapid evidence-driven response to public health problems.

ALSO READ: If you want to avoid the deadly Coronavirus disease, you've got to read this

“We also want to thank partners like SOML, UNICEF, IOM, ICRC, NRC, CDC, RESCUE, Janna Health Foundation and Executive Secretaries of and DSNOs of all the affected LGAs and the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outbreak, recorded in Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Song Local Government Areas, affected 851 people with four deaths.

Yola North recorded the highest cases of 522 with two deaths, Girei had 202 cases with one death, Yola South had 126 cases with one death while Song had only one case with no death.