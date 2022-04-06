Insecurity: Adamawa Gov reviews curfew to allow Muslims attend Ramadan lectures

The curfew was earlier imposed, as a result of continued activities of hoodlums and other miscreants using tricycles and motorcycles to terrorise residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that state government had in February 2021 imposed a night curfew on the affected Councils through the Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles/Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2021.

The restriction order had also prescribed a sentence of six months imprisonment, with an option of fine, or both, in addition to forfeiting tricycles or motorcycles caught in the act.

But according to the Wednesday’s statement, the curfew, which was from 10pm to 5am, is now to begin from 11pm to 5am daily during the period of Ramadan Fasting, adding that the review was immediate.

“The development is to enable the Muslim faithful to partake in tafsir sessions during the period,” he said.

“Gov. Fintiri, however, directed security agencies to beef up security across the State, especially in the three councils of Yola North, Yola South and Girei, by deploying more service personnel to keep watch.

“They are also to ensure the security of lives and property of residents of the state,” the statement said.

He warned that anyone found wanting during the period would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The governor added that Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties and residents are urged to cooperate with them to maintain the status of Adamawa State as one of the most peaceful,” he said.

Wonosikou said that the governor urged residents to maintain the hard earned peace restored by the administration in the State.