Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Adamu Abdullahi, the Director of Adamawa Fire Service, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola. Abdullahi however said that property worth about ₦3 million were lost to 133 fire incidences during the period under review.

The chief fire officer told NAN that the state fire directorate, similarly in 2023, recorded the loss of 10 lives during a boat mishap rescue operations in three local government areas of Fufure, Yola and Numan, respectively.

He said: “For boat mishaps, we also rescued 17 passengers.

“The directorate is doing its best to sensitise the public and is always ready to respond to emergency situations.”

Abdullahi, however, said the lack of modern fire fighting equipment, chemicals, fire hydrant, adequate power and utility van, were hindering quick response to emergencies. He advised the general public to always endeavour to switch off electrical appliances when not in use to avoid fire outbreaks.