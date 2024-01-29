ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lack of modern fire fighting equipment, chemicals, fire hydrant, adequate power and utility van, were hindering quick response to emergencies.

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2 billion worth of property in 2023 (The Sun Nigeria)
Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2 billion worth of property in 2023 (The Sun Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Adamu Abdullahi, the Director of Adamawa Fire Service, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola. Abdullahi however said that property worth about ₦3 million were lost to 133 fire incidences during the period under review.

The chief fire officer told NAN that the state fire directorate, similarly in 2023, recorded the loss of 10 lives during a boat mishap rescue operations in three local government areas of Fufure, Yola and Numan, respectively.

He said: “For boat mishaps, we also rescued 17 passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The directorate is doing its best to sensitise the public and is always ready to respond to emergency situations.”

Abdullahi, however, said the lack of modern fire fighting equipment, chemicals, fire hydrant, adequate power and utility van, were hindering quick response to emergencies. He advised the general public to always endeavour to switch off electrical appliances when not in use to avoid fire outbreaks.

“Especially now we are in harmattan period, we should also be careful because all places are dry; fire can ignite easily and stop indiscriminate bush burning,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Governor's wife provides free drugs, support to 12,202 sickle cell patients

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer [LinkedIn]

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer