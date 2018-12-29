Mijinyawa in a telephone interview told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Saturday in Yola said that the deputy majority leader of the House was equally removed.

” The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Tsamdu, the majority leader ,Mr Hassan Barguma and the deputy majority leader, Mr Abubakar Isa, all APC, were impeached ” Mijinyawa said.

He said that the house elected Mr. Lunsumbani Dili , APC , from Demsa local government area as its new Deputy Speaker.

Muhammad Hayatu is now the majority leader, while Muhammadu Sani-Shehu is the deputy leader.

The Speaker, however, did not give the reason behind the impeachment.