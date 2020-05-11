Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri told newsmen that with the discharge, the state now has 12 active cases in its isolation centre.

The governor said the five patients were discharged after tests by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed them negative.

“I have the privilege and honour to ask the frontline health workers to discharge the five gentlemen, including the first index case in the state.

“I congratulate all of you and wish that you integrate with your families and the society without any stigmatization,” Fintiri said.

He prayed that the remaining COVID-19 patients in the state would also be discharged after full recovery.