Adamawa convinces Benue to end multiple taxation of cattle traders

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has partnered with its Adamawa counterpart to end multiple taxation of cattle traders in the Benue.

A herdsman and his cattle
A herdsman and his cattle

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Suswam Terhemba, Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman, BIRS, Mrs Mimi Adzape-Orubibi on Friday in Makurdi.

He stated that the decision to end multiple taxation was taken when the BIRS hosted an Adamawa delegation led by the Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Hammaadama Njabbari in Makurdi.

The meeting focused on multiple taxation suffered by cattle traders traversing through Benue with cattle for sale in the southern parts of the country.

Terhemba quoted Njabbari as saying that Adamawa’s Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri directed the visit following outcry by cattle dealers over multiple security and illegal revenue checkpoints in Benue leading to their extortion and harassment.

He also quoted Adamawa State Chairman, Cattle Dealers Association, Abubakar Inuwa, who was at the meeting as saying that between 400 trucks and 500 trucks of cattle leave Adamawa weekly for the southern parts of the country.

Inuwa said in order to avoid harassments in Benue, truck drivers were compelled to travel longer routes through Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna and Kogi states to connect to the southern parts of the country.

He lamented that this had affected their business negatively and also denied Benue much-needed revenue and the patronage enjoyed by some towns in the state where the traders usually stopped to rest.

Terhemba also quoted Mrs Adzape-Orubibi as admitting that Benue was facing the issue of multiplicity of security and illegal revenue checkpoints.

She noted that businesses would not survive with multiple taxation and that she was doing everything within her powers to address the issue.

She enjoined the traders to always call any BIRS toll-free number given to the Adamawa delegation anytime they encountered challenges on Benue roads.

Adzape-Orubibi stressed that Benue has only 16 gazetted revenue collection points on the roads well-signposted.

