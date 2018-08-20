Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Adamawa cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers due to insecurity

In Adamawa Govt. cancels Sallah homage to traditional rulers due to insecurity, flooding disaster

According to the commissioner, this year’s homage was cancelled after due consultations with the leadership of the traditional institution in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
 The Adamawa state governor- Mohammed Jibrilla play

 The Adamawa state governor- Mohammed Jibrilla

(Adamawa Celebrities)

The Adamawa Government has cancelled its usual Sallah homage to traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state for this year due to insecurity and emergencies created by flooding.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ahmad Sajo, said this in a statement issued in Yola on Monday.

According to the commissioner, this year’s homage was cancelled after due consultations with the leadership of the traditional institution in the state.

Sajo said: “After due consultation with the Chairman, Adamawa State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, the Adamawa State Government has directed that the usual Sallah homage be cancelled.

“The cancellation was due to a number of reasons which included insecurity and the emergencies created by flooding which washed away a number of bridges and rendered many families homeless.”

He however urged traditional rulers, prominent citizens and critical stakeholders in the state to use the Sallah period to sensitise the people on the importance of peace, unity and security.

The commissioner appealed to the people to also use the period to reflect on things that unite them rather than those that divide them

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet

Related Articles

Eid-el-Kabir Delta Gov. Okowa congratulates Muslims, urges Nigerians to be united
In Kaduna FRSC deploys 250 personnel, to impound drivers without license
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 79 personnel in Sango-Ota
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 134 personnel, 20 special marshals in Makudi
Eid-el-Kabir NSCDC deploys 5000 men for Sallah holidays in Lagos State
Eid-el Kabir Police deploy 1,200 personnel in Zamfara
Eid-el Kabir Cattle dealers decry low patronage in Kano
Eid-el Kabir Sokoto State Govt. disburses N14.68m for meat
Eid-el-Kabir Police assures Gombe people of adequate security
Sallah Celebration Borno governor’s wife donates 100 rams to clerics, vulnerables

Local

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
Eid-el-Kabir Delta Gov. Okowa congratulates Muslims, urges Nigerians to be united
Sallah ram
Sallah Celebration Borno governor’s wife donates 100 rams to clerics, vulnerables
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners
Power Sector DisCos fault planned implementation of N72bn distribution network financing initiative by TCN
Femi Falana
Economist Intelligence Unit Falana faults EIU report, says Lagos not dangerous city to leave in the world