The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget was jerked up from the initial N230.9 billion earlier presented to the House by Gov. Muhammadu Bindow.

The passage of the budget came after a motion to that effect.moved by the House Majority Leader, Hassan Barguma (APC-Hong).

The passage of the bill also followed the consideration and adoption of report on the budget presented by the Acting Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Budget and Appropriation, Abdullahi Yapak (APC-Verre).

Yapak,however, identified non release of fund by Ministry of Finance as the major factor affecting the state performance in the implication of budgets.

He, therefore, urged wholistic implementation of the 2019 budget tagged “Budget of Next Level”

Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Lumsambani Dilli (APC-Demsa), stressed the need for committees to ensure strict monitoring of budget implementation to endure the realisation of the desired results.

The House Deputy Speaker, Emmanuel Tsamdu (APC-Madagali), who presided over the plenary directed Clerk of the House to send a clean copy of the approved budget to the governor for his assent.