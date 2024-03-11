Activist commends Tinubu for ordering Customs to return seized food items to owners

The action according to Adeyanju demonstrates the president’s commitment to tackling hunger and food insecurity in the country.

The activist who was recently called to the bar said this in a statement shared with Pulse on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The statement reads in part, “President Tinubu’s directive to the Customs Service reflects his responsiveness to the concerns and criticisms raised by the public.

“The prevailing insecurity caused by banditry and other criminal activities has significantly impacted the agricultural sector. Many farmers are unable to go to their farms due to the fear of attacks, resulting in reduced agricultural productivity and food scarcity.”

Adeyanju also urges the president to temporarily remove import duties on all imported food items. This measure he said will help alleviate the current challenges faced by Nigerians.