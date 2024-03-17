ADVERTISEMENT
Activist condemns killing of 16 soldiers in Delta

Bayo Wahab

Adeyanju in a statement condoled with the families of the slain soldiers.

Adeyanju Deji, Convener Concerned Nigerians. [PG]
According to a statement by the army, the military personnel were on a peace mission to Okuoma community in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State when they were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March 2024.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 Soldiers,” the statement read.

The statement reads in part, “The news of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of the Commanding Officer, two majors, one captain, and twelve soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion has left me in shock, disbelief and mourning.

“These brave men and women who protect us daily were on a noble peace mission, selflessly dedicating themselves to the service of our country and striving to bring stability and harmony to our country and the Okuoma community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

“May the souls of our fallen heroes find eternal peace and rest. Their courage, dedication, and selflessness will forever be etched in our hearts and minds. We will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice.”

The activist called on the authorities to leave no stone untouched in ensuring those responsible for killing are brought to justice.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

