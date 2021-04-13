The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has called on the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (PTF) to provide befitting accommodation for the increasing number of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

Baba made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, when a delegation from the PTF led by its Executive Secretary, Mr Ahmed Sokoto, paid him a courtesy visit.

The police boss called for urgent steps to renovate and build modern structures in Police barracks by the PTF.

He described PTF as an intervention fund established by the Federal Government to assist the Nigeria Police in the areas of logistics, welfare and training.

Baba said that the force was in dire need of accommodation, noting that the Nigeria Police was growing in strength but not having additional structures to meet the accommodation need of its increasing personnel.

"If you go into our barracks, you will understand that the structures are in deplorable state and so, there is an urgent need in terms of renovation.

"I want you to look at, not only renovating the existing structures but to build additional ones in view of the spaces available in the barracks.

"It is always good to have barracks to enable us mobilise our workforce within the shortest possible time in emergency security situations," he said.

The Police boss, however, said that there were a lot of policies discouraging barrack accommodation, saying that it was something to be given second thought.

Baba said the police would continue to interface with the PTF to present its logistics, training and retraining needs.

In his remark, the Executive Secretary of PTF said the visit was to congratulate the Acting IGP on his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that it was no longer news that the Nigeria Police had over the years been faced with numerous challenges, making it difficult for it to perform optimally.

According to him, that is why the PTF was established to provide intervention for the Force to enable it secure the country.

Sokoto pledged the commitment of the PTF to build a well-funded, equipped and motivated Nigeria Police that would be responsive to the security challenges in line with global standards.

"I want to assure you that we are at your service and always ready to work with you for the common good of the Nigeria Police and the nation in general.

"We have gone far in trying to start making impact and so, we are assuring you that our impact will soon be felt," he said.