Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who is being mentioned as possible replacement to retiring Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

NAN reports that Adamu arrived the villa at about 10.55 a.m. and moved straight to the office of Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

A source close to the presidency confirmed to NAN on Monday that a replacement to the retiring IGP would be named on Tuesday, among the shortlisted candidates.

One of the persons said to be on the shortlist is AIG Adamu Mohammed. If he gets the nod, it means the DIGs may be required to retire.

“Yes, the IGP Ibrahim Idris is retiring today and possibly an acting Inspector-General may be named after.

“But I will advise that you to wait for official statement to that effect,’’ a source said.

NAN reports that the out-going IGP, whose mandatory 35 years in service expired on Jan. 4, is due to leave the services of the Nigeria Police Force after clocking 60 years of age today.

Idris was seen performing his last public official duty of wreath laying at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting between the president’s chief of staff and Mohmmed Adamu was ongoing as at the time of filing this report.