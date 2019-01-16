The Deputy Force spokesman, CSP Aremu Adeniran, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that the posting was with immediate effect.

Adeniran said that Mba was charged by the I-G Adamu to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revamping the image of the Force.

Mba takes over from acting DCP Moshood Jimoh, who has been redeployed to other national assignment.

Until his appointment, Mba was at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi in Lagos.

The new spokesman studied law at the University of Lagos and had Masters Degree in Law from the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom.

He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, U.S.

Mba was a former Police Spokesman, both at the Headquarters and Lagos State Command.

He was a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007.