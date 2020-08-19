The Forum at a meeting held in Kaduna on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, urged leaders in the region to take urgent steps to “arrest the deteriorating security situation” in the north.

In a communique signed by at group’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Yahwe, the ACF urged the governors in the north to eradicate street begging and pay adequate attention to agriculture and school enrollment.

In the statement, the ACF advised northern leaders “to take urgent steps to enhance school enrollment and eradicate the rampant incidence of street begging which is very unhealthy for the overall development of the north.”

“Northern states should take advantage of the N75 billion loan to farmers in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing in Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL),” the communique read.

“Unemployment has become a big menace to the northern region. State governors are advised to design employment schemes for our teeming youths who have become frustrated and pose an additional threat to the security of the north and the country.

“State governors are also advised to key into programmes of the federal government designed to offer employment to the youth and alleviate poverty.