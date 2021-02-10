The ACF, through its National Publicity Secretary Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said the forum received with sadness the news of the death of members of the Gov. Zulum’s entourage, as a result of a burst tyre on their vehicle, while returning to Maiduguri from Mafa, the governor’s hometown.

“A traditional ruler, Mai Kanuribe of Lagos, whose car experienced the tyre burst and two others died, the Governor and his deputy are unhurt,’’ the statement by Yawe noted, saying that the ACF condoled with the governor over the deaths, calling it an added tragedy to the long suffering people of Borno.

“We regret that this is happening to the state when all hands should be on deck to repair the grave damage done to the state by insurgency.’’

The forum prayed that God would give the governor and the people of Borno the fortitude to bear the tragic loss.