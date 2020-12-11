The corps also states that 203 other persons sustained various degrees of injury.

Mr Ocheja Ameh, FRSC Adamawa Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola, that the period within September and December. 9 also recorded 82 road traffic accidents.

He said that 138 vehicles with 407 people were involved out of which 364 persons were rescued by FRSC officials to nearest hospitals.

He attributed major reasons for the accidents to speed violation, tyre puncture, wrong overtaking and loss of control on the part of drivers.

The sector commander called on motorists to drive with care, always abide by road traffic regulations and respect security personnel on highways.

He also warned against use of cellphone while driving to avoid road accident, especially now that the volume of traffic had increased because of yuletide.

“We are getting to the peak period, you should drive with care, check the gauge of your tyres, make sure it is not expired and stop over-loading because we are going to focus on them,” he said.

He said that the deployment of FRSC personnel across the 21 local government areas of the state contributed in the area of sensitisation and having accurate information.