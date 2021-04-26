NAF investigating alleged accidental bombing of soldiers in Borno

A video surfaced on social media on Sunday, April 25, 2021 of a couple of soldiers alleging that NAF jets targeted soldiers instead of insurgents during a confrontation in Mainok, Borno.

Media reports have said that the NAF jets mistook troops for the insurgents because they were dressed in similar military uniform.

Between 20 and 30 soldiers have been reported to have been killed as a result of the accidental strikes.

NAF said in a brief statement on Monday, April 26 that the reports are currently being investigated.

"The general public will be duly updated on the alleged incident," the statement said.

NAF is no stranger to accidental airstrikes, notably killing over 100 civilians, including aid workers, when it bombed an IDP camp in Rann, Borno in 2017, believing the settlement to be a camp inhabited by Boko Haram terrorists.

The military accepted responsibility for the bombing and President Muhammadu Buhari called it a 'regrettable operational mistake', but investigations into the incident were never made public and no one was held responsible.