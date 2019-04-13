Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 6:11p.m., saying that the jeep, with registration number SGM 858 AA, which was on top speed, lost control and rammed into the stationary truck marked MUS 762 XD.

”The two occupants (male) in the Volvo Jeep died on the spot, even though it took the TRACE, FRSC and police team some time to retrieve their bodies because it was already trapped,” he said.

The TRACE spokesperson added that the corpses of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.