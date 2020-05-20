Schools have adopted the on-line learning approach and students, teachers, as well as parents are settling into the "new reality" to ensure students continue to engage in learning.

That’s why 9Mobile, in a bid to make life easier and productive for kids and everyone who wants to learn is providing free access to accredited educational sites. Yes, this means you don’t need data to access these platforms; It is completely free!

What are you waiting for? Click on any of these sites and start Learning for FREE!

Access educational and health sites at zero cost with 9Mobile

Graduates and undergraduates are not left out as they can learn new skills or brush up on old ones by taking online courses for FREE on e-learning sites like National Open University

If you need a device, then look no further, 9Tab is available to you at N40,000 only; what is more, you can spread payments for up to 12 months-Click here for more information

Also, get instant free 2GB data and 1-year data bonus. Parents can now focus more on working from home while the 9Tab handles your kids learning.

You can also visit any 9moble experience centre nationwide to buy 9Mobile tablet.

That’s not all.

Staying at home and other social distancing recommendations may feel like an inconvenience, but it's the best way right now to protect our family, friends, and neighbours. It has become a necessity to pay close attention to our health and gather as much information as one can at this time.

9Mobile has made available to you at no DATA COST, access to health websites like, Nigeria Health Watch, World Health Organization, MobiHealth, Nigeria Centre for Disease & Control, and Health Line, to help keep you informed, educated and aware about the coronavirus status update as well as other health research you might need access too.

So, keep learning and continue to stay safe and healthy.

9mobile is here for you… always!

Stay Safe. Stay Connected! And don’t forget to check on your loved ones.

