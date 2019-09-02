Access Bank encourages teenagers to play, learn and save

With a realistic understanding that finance might not be the most exciting subject to learn for a younger audience, Access Bank again emphasized its commitment towards improving financial literacy among teenagers at the mPulse Planet event. In collaboration with MTN, the Bank provided gamified learning sessions by leveraging on digital innovation and technology to enhance customer experience and drive financial inclusion.

The event, which held at the Landmark Event Centre on Thursday, 22 August, 2019, engaged attendees in an educative and exciting session on platforms such as dreamville.ng - a community where children can learn about managing money and other financial instruments – while also engaging in lots of exciting attractions and activities to enhance an early savings culture.

Speaking at the event, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc., Adaeze Ume said, “Users can earn points, badges and rewards on Dreamville.ng for positive financial behaviours, especially by managing finances and budgets, setting savings goals and achieving them.”

Building on its promise ‘More than Banking’, the Bank has positioned itself to serve the unique needs of its clients by integrating a good measure of excitement, education and motivation in providing products and services in order to encourage teenagers to learn about managing their finances.

Access Bank intends to consistently engage and empower young Nigerians for the future by investing in their knowledge, improving their capabilities, and designing specific products and services that provide them access to more.

